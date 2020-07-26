CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 1,541 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one additional confirmed death.
That death was a man in his 90s from Bond County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 171,424 cases, including 7,398 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,844 specimens for a total of 2,511,567. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is 3.7%. As of Saturday night, 1,394 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 119 were on ventilators.
In Cook County, the postivity rate stands at 3.9%, and the new cases per 100,000 is rising (64), which is above the target of 50 per 100,000.