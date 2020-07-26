CHICAGO (CBS) — The first week back for Major League Baseball had a few glitches.

On Sunday, the Miami Marlins had to postpone their trip home from Philadelphia, as four members of the team tested positive for COVID-19. Those players might have to stay behind when the team finally does fly back to Florida.

The White Sox travel to Cleveland this week, and will be taking extra precautions for life on the road during a global pandemic.

So will the Cubs, who will be in Cincinnati, where multiple members of the Reds are currently sidelined with coronavirus protocols.

“Definitely, we were just talking about it – some of the guys, you know, we’re going to just make sure all protocols are all very strictly; obviously, we can control here how well all of our Cubs employees and staff have been doing on protocols, and I don’t know how the rest of the league’s doing,” said Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. “A little nerve-wracking, but I’m sure MLB and the Reds will do everything they need to do to make us feel safe.”

“When we go to a different city, we have to make sure that we bring everything to clean our rooms,” said Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. “I bought sheets, I bought my own towels, bringing some Lysols, because you don’t know where you’re going.”

“They have sat down and had serious conversations about everybody about being mindful and respectful before, and if, they want to go out and do something that might put them in a compromised position. I think they’re taking a very mature approach to it,” said White Sox Manager Rick Renteria. “As in anything, it’s just about trust.”

“Home or road, we’re in a mental grind this year. The players – this is a difficult environment, and these guys are doing an amazing job,” said Cubs Manager David Ross, “but every day is mentally taxing.”

Hamilton County, Ohio, where the Cubs will play the Reds, has been raised to high-alert status for very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus.