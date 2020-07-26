CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Sunday evening in an Albany Park neighborhood apartment building and spread to a neighboring building.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm response as well as an Emergency Medical Services Plan 1 – which sends five ambulances to the scene – for the fire at 4622 N. Monticello Ave.
However, the CFD did not report that there were any injuries.
The fire broke out on the back porches of the three-story, 30-foot by 60-foot apartment building and spread to the building to the north, the CFD said.