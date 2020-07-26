CHICAGO (CBS) — A standoff with police ensued in East Lakeview early Sunday evening as a man barricaded himself in an apartment.
The man was later found dead.
Police were called around 6 p.m. to the 500 block of West Aldine Avenue for a report of an attempted suicide at an apartment complex.
They were confronted by a man of an unknown age who barricaded himself inside a unit, police said.
A SWAT team was called to the scene.
Numerous police officers and vehicles were seen at the corner of Broadway and Aldine Avenue, which was blocked off going east. A fire truck was also seen at the scene.
Officers finally entered the apartment and found the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.