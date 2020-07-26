DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A standoff with police ensued in East Lakeview early Sunday evening as a man barricaded himself in an apartment.

The man was later found dead.

Police were called around 6 p.m. to the 500 block of West Aldine Avenue for a report of an attempted suicide at an apartment complex.

They were confronted by a man of an unknown age who barricaded himself inside a unit, police said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene.

Numerous police officers and vehicles were seen at the corner of Broadway and Aldine Avenue, which was blocked off going east. A fire truck was also seen at the scene.

Officers finally entered the apartment and found the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

 