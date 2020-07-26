LANSING, Ill. (CBS) — A woman is dead and a man was injured after a shooting Sunday in south suburban Lansing.
Lansing police were called at 9:20 a.m. Sunday to 184th Street and Violet Road in Lansing for a report of shots fired.
They found a 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the scene.
The woman was rushed to Franciscan Health Munster Hospital in Munster, Indiana, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She was identified as Tayveona Edwards, according to the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s office.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random event.
Lansing police were investigating late Sunday along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. Anyone with information was asked to call the Lansing Police Criminal Investigations Division at (708) 895-7150.