CHICAGO (CBS) — Pedal-assist e-bikes will be coming to the Divvy bike fleet this week, the Chicago Department of Transportation and Lyft announced Monday.
The e-bikes will be available for sharing beginning on Wednesday.
CDOT and Lyft said the e-bikes will make it easier for people of all riding abilities to ride and make longer trips.
The bikes will be unlocked with a scannable QR code that works through both the Divvy and Lyft apps, or a member key.
The Divvy e-bikes feature a hybrid technology that allows for bikes to be parked at Divvy docking stations – including new ones that will be set up for e-bikes only – as well as at public bike racks. Parking is facilitated by a built-in cable lock.
“I’m excited about the addition of ebikes to the Divvy system. This will be a game-changer for bike-share in Chicago, enabling residents to go further, faster with more flexibility,” CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi said in a news rlease. “It is critical in these times that we provide as many convenient options for Chicagoans to get around, and I believe ebikes offer an entry into biking that will open up new opportunities in a healthy and fun way, putting more of Chicago within reach.”
Pricing and zone maps for e-bikes are available on the Divvy bike website.