CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox manager Ricky Renteria won’t be in the dugout for their game against the Cleveland Indians on Monday, after suffering a “slight cough and nasal congestion” and undergoing precautionary tests.

“After consulting with our team doctors, Ricky underwent precautionary testing today at a Cleveland hospital. Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and not manage until we receive confirmation of today’s test result,” general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement.

Bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the White Sox in the first game of their three-game trip to Cleveland.

Interim White Sox manager Joe McEwing says Rick Renteria is “feeling great, it’s just being very cautious.” pic.twitter.com/3Eww2hbC0k — Krista Ruch (@KristaCBS2) July 27, 2020

Renteria’s illness comes as Major League Baseball postponed two games on Monday, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 for the Miami Marlins. According to published reports, at least 12 Marlins players and two coaches have recently tested positive for the virus, prompting the league to postpone Miami’s home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. MLB also postponed Monday’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees, as the Phillies had just hosted the Marlins for three games.

The league says that it is conducting further testing at this time.

“Tonight’s scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Citizen Bank Park have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing. The members of the Marlins’ traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results. Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlinws weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

Under MLB guidelines, players who have tested positive must isolate from the team until they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, show no symptoms for 72 hours and receive approval from team doctors.

The Phillies have quarantined their visiting clubhouse staff after coming into contact with the Marlins over the course of the weekend.

White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada missed the start of summer training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but returned to practice on July 17, and started two of their three games in the opening series against the Minnesota Twins this weekend.

Earlier this month, the White Sox announced two players had tested positive for COVID-19. Moncada later confirmed he was one of the two. The team has not confirmed who the other player was, but relief pitcher José Ruiz were placed on the injured list earlier this month because of an unspecified ailment, and has since returned to practice and is now on the team’s taxi squad in Schaumburg.