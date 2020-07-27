CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — The Town of Cicero says Walgreens has not been following the mask rules there.
There are three Walgreens stores in Cicero, located at 4800 W. Cermak Rd., 5932 W. Cermak Rd., and 5940 W. 35th St.
Town spokesman Ray Hanania said police have issued eight citations for employees or workers at Walgreens stores not wearing masks. The citations have cost Walgreens $750.
A court will review the citations Wednesday morning.
“We’ve offered to work with them to cut it down if they just follow the executive order,” Hanania said.
Walgreens said face coverings are required at all stores.
However, beyond a simple reminder, employees won’t confront anyone without a mask or refuse service.