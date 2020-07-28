CHICAGO (CBS) — A 57-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning, when another driver ran a red light in the North Lawndale neighborhood, causing a four-vehicle crash.
Police said a 77-year-old man driving south on Homan Avenue ran a red light shortly after 8 a.m., colliding with three other vehicles headed east on Ogden Avenue.
The driver who caused the crash was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not available.
A woman and her 12-year-old daughter in one of the other vehicles both were taken to a hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.
A 57-year-old man driving another vehicle was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He later was pronounced dead, according to police.
The person driving the fourth vehicle involved in the collision refused medical attention, police said.