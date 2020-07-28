CHICAGO (CBS) — For the seventh day in a row, Illinois reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, amid a three-week low in testing for the virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,076 new confirmed cases of coronavirus including 30 additional confirmed deaths.
Illinois has now reported more than 1,000 daily cases of the virus 15 times in July, compared to only twice in all of June.
The new cases announced Tuesday came as IDPH reported 28,331 tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest number of statewide tests since July 7, for a one-day positive test rate of 3.8%. The seven-day statewide positive test rate for the past week stands at 3.8%, compared to 3.1% one week ago, and 2.5% three weeks ago.
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 173,731 virus cases, including 7,446 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,383 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 329 in intensive care, and 128 on ventilators.
The state’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have been relatively flat since late June.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.