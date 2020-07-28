CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Deputy Chief Dion Boyd, a top-ranking member of the CPD command staff, was found dead Tuesday morning at the Homan Square facility on the West Side, in an apparent suicide.

“I am extremely saddened to share with you today the loss of a respected member of our command staff to suicide,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday afternoon. “We are shocked, saddened at the loss, and it’s deeply felt by me and the many colleagues and friends with whom Deputy Chief Dion Boyd worked and mentored throughout his career.”

Boyd, a 30-year veteran of the force, was recently promoted to deputy chief of CPD’s Criminal Networks Group, which oversees the narcotics, gang investigation, and vice divisions, and the department’s role in the CPD/FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

“Dion left people he loved here, and colleagues who loved him as well. Please, officers, please, stay humble, stay human, stay safe, stay well,” Brown said.

Chicago Police Supt. Brown confirms officer who died is Deputy Chief Dion Boyd. Says he died by suicide. Boyd had been promoted less than two weeks ago to Deputy Chief of Criminal Networks. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/IZ3xbZtmJm — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) July 28, 2020

Sources said Boyd apparently shot himself Tuesday morning at the Homan Square facility, where the Criminal Networks Group is based.

Dozens of unmarked police vehicles took part in a somber procession from Homan Square to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office early Tuesday afternoon.

“The job of a Chicago police officer is not easy, particularly in a time where there is intensified stress. Everyday life can seem insurmountable at times for anyone, but for police officers the stakes are even higher due to the tireless work that they do to safeguard others,” Brown said.

The superintendent also urged other officers who might be struggling to reach out for help.

“If you see any signs that your colleagues are having trouble coping with stress, please check in on them and let them know you’re there,” he said.