'We Want To Put Money In The Hands Of People Who Look Like Us': Chicago Sky's Gabby Williams On 'Sky Takes Action' Social Justice InitiativeThe Chicago Sky star shares how the team's new social justice initiative "Sky Takes Action" will impact the city of Chicago.

Chicago Bears Defensive Standout Eddie Goldman Reportedly Skipping Season Due To COVID-19 ConcernsChicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman has informed the team that he is skipping the season due to COVID-19 concerns, according to media reports.

Rizzo Homers Again As Cubs Beat Virus-Unsettled Cincinnati RedsAnthony Rizzo homered for the third time, and the Chicago Cubs let most of a seven-run lead slip away Monday night before Jeremy Jeffress closed out an victory over a Cincinnati Reds team coping with coronavirus uncertainty.

Cubs, White Sox Follow Tight Protocols As MLB Sees First COVID-19 Crisis Of SeasonThe 2020 Major League Baseball season has just begun, but with two games postponed and 13 members of the Miami Marlins having tested positive for the coronavirus, baseball is on the brink.

Ricky Renteria Won't Manage For White Sox Tonight In Cleveland, Due To 'Slight Cough And Nasal Congestion'"Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and not manage until we receive confirmation of today’s test result," general manager Rick Hahn said.

Cubs, White Sox Taking Strict Precautions On Road Amid Coronavirus PandemicThe White Sox travel to Cleveland this week, and will be taking extra precautions for life on the road during a global pandemic. So will the Cubs, who will be in Cincinnati, where multiple members of the Reds are currently sidelined with coronavirus protocols.