CHICAGO (CBS)– A search is underway after a reported alligator sighting in Lake Lynwood Wednesday.
According to police, officers talked with a witness “and (officers) were shown a photo taken at the location which appears to confirm the validity of the sighting.”
Police and fire crews searched the area while using a drone. Cook County Animal Control contacted a Chicago Herpetological Society representative who has experience in capturing alligators.
Police are asking all residents to avoid Lake Lynwood and stay away from the area.
A year ago, a 5-foot 3-inch alligator was captured in the Humboldt Park lagoon. Frank Robb, owner of Crocodilian Specialist Services in Florida, became well known for catching the alligator using a fishing pole with a grappling hook on the end.