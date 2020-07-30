CHICAGO (CBS) — World Team Tennis has some of the sport’s biggest stars playing in their bubble in West Virginia.

That includes 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens and the new Chicago Smash team, who will play in the semifinals Saturday on CBS Sports Net, with the championship on CBS Sunday.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn talked with Stephens Thursday.

“World Tennis is probably in their best year, you know, having all these grand slam champions and all these top players. I think it’ll be really cool for their sport in general, and then heading back into some normal tournaments, I think this kind of a really good kickoff, and then to have all these major players here and having it on all these different networks, I think it’s just really cool. We played really well against all the other top teams, so I think that going into the semifinals and finals – hopefully we make it to the final – I think our chances are good,” Stephens said.

Stephens said she is disappointed that she does not get to play in Chicago, which she had been looking forward to.

“Definitely – I’ve spent a lot of time there because my coach lives there, and I just ended up being there a lot, so I’m kind of used to it,” she said, “Hopefully, get a title here and then take it back, and then have our first real season in Chicago.”

Zahn asked Stephens what she loved most about Chicago. She said, “of course, Potbelly.”