CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and an 8-year-old boy were shot Thursday and wounded evening in the Altgeld Gardens public housing development.
The shooting happened at 132nd Street and Langley Avenue at 8:40 p.m.
The victims were outside on the sidewalk when a man walked up and fired shots at another man standing nearby.
The boy was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with a through-and-through gunshot wound to the back and a graze wound to the right arm, police said.
The 27-year-old woman was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right leg.
There was no one in custody Thursday evening. Area Two detectives were investigating.