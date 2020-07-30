DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:132nd Street, 8-Year-Old Boy, Altgeld Gardens, child shot, Langley Avenue, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and an 8-year-old boy were shot Thursday and wounded evening in the Altgeld Gardens public housing development.

The shooting happened at 132nd Street and Langley Avenue at 8:40 p.m.

The victims were outside on the sidewalk when a man walked up and fired shots at another man standing nearby.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with a through-and-through gunshot wound to the back and a graze wound to the right arm, police said.

The 27-year-old woman was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right leg.

There was no one in custody Thursday evening. Area Two detectives were investigating.

 