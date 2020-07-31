CHICAGO (CBS) — Only on 2 — What’s that smell?
Some Chicago neighbors asked that question, and it required a clean up, city crews and an explanation from a local business.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the story.
Outside Avondale’s Revolution Brewing, you’ll find traces of the brewer’s business. There are remnants of hops, yeast and water that took a detour from a truck leaving the brewery. The liquid sludge spilling onto the pavement of a nearby alley behind Natalio Valdovinos’ home.
“It was a big spill,” he said. “It’s beer. It stinks.”
Valdovinos’ said his alley now smells like a brewery. Revolution Brewing said an outside hauler was transporting the liquid and they followed up as soon as they were made aware and sent team members to help in the cleanup.
Neighbors said this is a first time incident. It happened around 11:45 Friday morning. In an email, the alderman’s office said the department of streets and sanitation was working with the business and street sweepers would come through.
The lingering smell, however, has Valdovinos asking for more to be done. Still others choosing not to bust the company’s chops over spilled yeast and hops.
The business said it will be reaching out to neighbors in the days ahead to see if there’s need for additional cleaning.