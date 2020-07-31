CHICAGO (CBS) — A couple hit or miss showers are possible Friday afternoon west of the city, where conditions are also favorable for a few funnel clouds to form, but most of the rest of the Chicago area will have partly sunny and mild conditions heading into the weekend.
There could be a few funnel clouds forming far west of the city, in parts of Kane, DeKalb, Ogle, Lee, LaSalle, Beureau, and Whiteside counties, but they very likely will not pose any threat, as the funnel clouds in these kinds of systems rarely touch the ground or cause damage.
Otherwise, it will be partly sunny for the Chicago area this afternoon, with highs around 80.
Cool air and showery conditions are likely over the next few days, with the best chance for showers coming Saturday afternoon and evening.
TONIGHT PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 67.
SATURDAY FEW LIGHT AFTERNOON SHOWERS. MIXED SKIES. HIGH 83.
SUNDAY SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 82.
MONDAY SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 76.