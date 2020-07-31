CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver responsible for a crash that injured one person in The Loop.
The crash took place just after 9 p.m. Thursday, at Lake and Franklin under the CTA Green Line stop.
Police are looking for the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, who failed to stop at a red light and struck another vehicle, causing it to flip over.
The 61-year-old man inside was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
Witnesses said the offending vehicle circled the block and came back to look at the accident. A witness told CBS 2 the driver’s bumper was hanging down as it approached the scene again.
The Hyundai Sonata had blacked-out windows so it is not known how many people were in the vehicle.
This is a developing story.