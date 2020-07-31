CHICAGO (CBS)– Congress has taken off for the weekend without extending the weekly $600 jobless benefits that would help millions of workers who are struggling during the pandemic.
Republicans want to extend benefits, but reduce them to $200 a week. That’s not sitting well with democrats, including Illinois’ senior U.S. senator Dick Durbin.
They proposed a plan to extend the benefits through the year.
Just within the hour, Durbin spoke at a union training facility in Bridgeport. He says republicans are just plain wrong when they say the $600 will keep people from looking for work.
Before leaving for the weekend, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell made a procedural move that could bring a compromise next week.
Even if a deal is reached, it’s unlikely benefits would return immediately.
Around 30 million Americans collect the enhanced jobless benefits.