'We Love Baseball': Wrigley Field Ballhawks Stay On Patrol During PandemicWhile Major League Baseball is beginning this season without fans in its stadiums, the famed ballhawks of Wrigley Field remain at their post amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sloane Stephens And Chicago Smash Headed To World Team Tennis SemifinalsThat includes 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens and the new Chicago Smash team, who will play in the semifinals Saturday on CBS Sports Net, with the championship on CBS Sunday.

IHSA Announces High School Sports Plan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Football Moving To SpringThe Illinois High School Association on Wednesday announced scheduling changes that will keep high school sports in action for the 2020-2021 school year, but in many instances with shifts to new seasons.

Grand Slam For Former Cub Nick Castellanos As Cubs Lose To RedsMike Moustakas and Nick Senzel homered in their returns from a COVID-19 scare, Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended a four-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night.

White Sox Score Late, Shut Out Cleveland IndiansYasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez hit sacrifice flies and the Chicago White Sox scored four runs in the ninth inning — three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand — to beat the Indians on Wednesday night.

'Quite A Challenging Golf Course For These Players,' Says CBS Sports' Trevor Immelman On WGC-FedEx St. Jude InvitationalThe WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational brings another stellar field to TPC Southwind for the last event before the PGA Championship.