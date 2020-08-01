CHICAGO (CBS)– New crime statistics, released by Chicago police, for July show a significant increase in gun violence.
Compared to last year, there have been 573 more shootings and 760 more victims in 2020 so far.
“Following national trends of increasing violence across major U.S. cities, Chicago has experienced a 51% increase in murders and a 47% increase in shooting incidents compared to the same time last year,” Police stated in the report.
Police have recovered more than 5,600 guns this year, which is up 5% from 2109.