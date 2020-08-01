CHICAGO (CBS)– One man died and four others were injured after shots were fired into a crowd at a backyard party in South Austin early Saturday morning.
According to Chicago police, two unknown offenders began shooting into a yard where a group was gathering in the 100 block of North LaPorte Avenue just after 12:30 a.m.
Police said a man who was shot multiple times throughout his body was taken to West Suburban Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
Another man was taken to the same hospital in good condition. Two women were taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds in good condition.
Police recovered a weapon and detained two people who were fleeing the scene.
This is a developing story.