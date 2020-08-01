HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) — If you’re looking to get out for some fresh air, there’s a new trail to explore in Hoffman Estates.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joined other state and local leaders Saturday to cut the ribbon on a new paved trail along the Poplar Creek system.
The trail provides another option for walkers and bicyclists to take advantage of the Cook County Forest Preserve.
It provides easy access to an 8.8-mile paved loop and to the Arthur L. Janura Forest Preserve complex, as well as other neighborhoods, retail, and park district facilities.
“Like many improvements to our Forest Preserves, this project is another way to provide residents with easy access to amazing natural areas. Trails are an important resource for healthy living. During this pandemic, we have seen unprecedented interest in visiting a Forest Preserve,” Preckwinkle said in a news release. “And like many of these improvements, it could not have happened without great partners bringing resources, ideas and planning to the table.”
The Village of Hoffman Estates, the Hoffman Estates Park District, and the Cook County Forest Preserve District partnered together for the grant for the project, which cost about $470,000.
Visitors can go fishing in Bode Lake at the 4,366-acre Arthur L. Janury Forest Preserve complex. They can also see bobolinks, eastern meadowlarks, and Henslow’s sparrows at the Schaumburg Road Grassland, and can volunteer to help restore native habitats at sites such as the Carl R. Hansen Woods.
The complex forest preserve also includes the Shoe Factory Road Nature Preserve, one of 25 Illinois Nature Preserves in the Cook County Forest Preserve system.