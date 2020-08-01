CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday issued a community alert in their search for a man who has been stealing things from boats in Burnham Harbor.
In each incident, the man entered unoccupied boats through an unlocked door or pried open a locked door, and stole things from inside.
The thefts happened between 6 a.m. July 6 and 7 a.m. July 17; between 6:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. July 8; at 6 p.m. July 19; and between 9 p.m. July 12 and 3 p.m. July 13.
The suspected is described as a white male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, between 25 and 50 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.