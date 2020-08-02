LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead after a crash on the Tri-State Tollway in Lake County Sunday afternoon.
Illinois State Police said around 12:45 p.m., Tollway District units were called to a crash on northbound Interstate 94 at Milepost 21 west of Lake Forest and east of Vernon Hills.
State police said a white 2020 Toyota was headed north on the Tri-State at a high rate of speed when it lost control and hit a blue 2013 Honda traveling in a different lane.
The impact caused the first car to roll several times and come to rest on the left shoulder, and the other vehicle to come to rest across two lanes.
Someone in the first car was trapped and extricated, and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person in that car was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two of the three people in the Honda were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
All three lanes of I-94 were blocked at the scene after the crash.