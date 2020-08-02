CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were hospitalized Sunday night when they lost control of their sport-utility vehicle and hit a tree on Lake Shore Drive near the Museum of Science and Industry.
The 30-year-old man was driving north on Lake Shore Drive south of 57th Drive when he hit the tree, police said.
The driver, along with a 28-year-old woman who was a passenger, were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued, police said.