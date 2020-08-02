CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were found shot to death on Chicago’s West Side Sunday morning, according to Chicago Police.
The men, both 28, were both shot multiple times in the head and body, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter notification found them in a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Kolin Avenue in North Lawndale.
Two men found dead in this white car near Kolin and Ogden Avenues in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. Both men had been shot. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/xYWQnxYnCW
— Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 2, 2020
No arrests have been made, and Area 4 detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.