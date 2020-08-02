DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Crime, homicide, North Lawndale, shooting, West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were found shot to death on Chicago’s West Side Sunday morning, according to Chicago Police.

The men, both 28, were both shot multiple times in the head and body, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter notification found them in a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Kolin Avenue in North Lawndale.

No arrests have been made, and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. 