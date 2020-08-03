CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were injured Monday afternoon in a rollover accident on the Eisenhower Expressway near the Illinois Medical District.
The accident happened at 12:55 p.m. on the eastbound Eisenhower near Damen Avenue on the Near West Side, according to Illinois State Police.
State Police said it was a rollover accident, but did not immediately have further information.
The Fire Department said five people were rushed to the hospital. One was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in what the CFD described as “grave” condition, another was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, and the other three were taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition.
The right two lanes of the eastbound Eisenhower were shut down at Damen Avenue following the crash.