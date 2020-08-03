GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — Several women and former employees accuse a prominent Chicago family attorney of sexual assault – all of it is outlined in a complaint filed last month by a state disciplinary board.

The day after we first reported on those allegations against David Pasulka, the lawyer found himself in legal trouble – arrested for driving under the influence in Glenview.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, police in Glenview were called on Friday, July 24, to a McDonald’s in Glenview, where they said they found Pasulka in his car intoxicated and in need of medical help.

In a 911 call to the McDonald’s parking lot, the caller couldn’t tell whether or not a man inside a car was breathing. He allegedly hadn’t moved in minutes.

Glenview police said the man behind the wheel was Pasulka, the prominent Chicago family attorney and guardian ad litem. Police said he would not wake up, and he was so drunk that was taken to Glenbrook Hospital – where police said he was too intoxicated to take a breathalyzer or field sobriety test.

The day before the McDonald’s parking lot DUI, we reported on allegations of sexual assault with former employees of Pasulka’s, and claims of Pasulka allegedly abusing his position of power as an ad litem attorney advocating for children in messy divorce cases.

In a complaint filed on July 13 by the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC), Pasulka is accused of telling a mother what she needed to do to secure full custody of her children.

“She only had to ‘do a little extra something’ and that she was a ‘smart girl’ and that if she really wanted her children, he could ‘do that’ for her if she would have sex with him,” the complaint said.

Pasulka has faced legal before similar to the latest incident before. In 2017, the attorney plead guilty to DUI.

In that case, the ARDC complaint said he “consumed between one half and one pint of vodka,” and then got on the Kennedy Expressway, hit a car, and kept going – stopping at this Niles Starbucks. There, he struck the curb and the Starbucks building near the drive-through, and once again drove off, the complaint said.

The complaint said Pasulka he told a Niles police officer “that he was on his way from work to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting and denied having gone to the Starbucks.”

He later admitted to having “five vodkas,” the ARDC complaint said.

The ARDC called that behavior, “Committing a criminal act that reflects adversely on the lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer.”

Pasulka has never been charged criminally for the alleged sexual assault and abuse. However, the attorney for one of the alleged victims said his client met with Chicago Police detectives last week to discuss the case – a sign that the investigation could be reopened.