CHICAGO (CBS) — People hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking for work are invited to a hiring fair set for Tuesday.

Ada S. McKinley Community Services, Inc. along with Davis Consulting Group, LLC will host the event. It’s “targeting homeless, minorities, youth and people with disabilities.”

The hiring event is Tuesday, August 4 at the Ada S. McKinley’s Walter C. McCrone facility at 1863 S. Wabash Avenue in Chicago from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The Ada S. McKinley Hiring Fair will take place on Monday, August 3rd and Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. APPLICANTS MUST APPLY IN ADVANCE. View job openings and apply here:https://t.co/qDabeDEYPa. For more info, call 312-326-1229. pic.twitter.com/0PjmvclkYl — Ada S. McKinley Community Services (@adasmckinley) August 1, 2020

Important note: The interviews will be prescheduled and qualified candidates will be hired on the spot.

Some of the job responsibilities range from providing support to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, to janitorial positions provided through the agency’s Employment and Community Support program that employs people with disabilities.

Those attending will be required to wear a mask, have their temperature taken before entering and adhere to overall COVID-19 safety protocols. The interviews will be conducted with social distancing measures.

Ada S. McKinley was a schoolteacher and social reformer who started the agency in 1919 amid the Spanish Flu pandemic (January 1918 to December 1920) and the Chicago Race Riot of 1919.

“Today, as we face similar circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic along with civil unrest and protests to end systemic racism, Ada S. McKinley has remained resilient and consistent in protecting the well-being of the people it serves,” according to a news release.

Click here for more information about Ada S. McKinley Community Services, Inc. and updates on how the agency is continuing to meet the needs of the people it serves during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here for a partial job listing from Ada S. McKinley Community Services, visit www.adasmckinley.org and/or follow on social media.