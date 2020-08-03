CHICAGO (CBS)– More than 20 community groups are forming a car caravan to urge the city to put safety first when it comes to this fall’s education plan.
The car caravan is part of the National Day of Resistance. Cars will meet at the Chicago Teachers Union Headquarters at 11 a.m. and then drive to City Hall at 11:30 a.m.
Safety is priority in the reopening of school buildings, especially in South and West side communities ravaged by COVID. Join the National Day of Resistance tomorrow to #DemandSafeSchools. 11 a.m., CTU HQ. https://t.co/GlJpI7IvoO #MakeItMakeSense #CTUSafeReturn #EdEquityOrElse pic.twitter.com/vLTU9QLNxr
— ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) August 3, 2020
CTU is demanding Chicago schools return with remote learning and provide students and teachers with the resources they need to stay home.