DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Teachers Unions, CTU, Tracking Coronavirus In Chiago

CHICAGO (CBS)– More than 20 community groups are forming a car caravan to urge the city to put safety first when it comes to this fall’s education plan.

The car caravan is part of the National Day of Resistance. Cars will meet at the Chicago Teachers Union Headquarters at 11 a.m. and then drive to City Hall at 11:30 a.m.

CTU is demanding Chicago schools return with remote learning and provide students and teachers with the resources they need to stay home.