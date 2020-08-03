CHICAGO (CBS)– A drive-thru job fair is coming to Joliet.
CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and connecting you with resources you need to bounce back during the pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, the Workforce Center of Will County would host about 10 to 15 businesses in person for job seekers. Now, with the need even greater for jobs, organizers will try the drive-thru option for the first time.
The event is happening Tuesday with three employers including ASG Staffing National Tube Supply and Pace Suburban Bus.
You do not need to preregister, just show up between 9 and 11 a.m. with a mask and resume. Job seekers will stay in their cars throughout the whole event to ensure COVID-19 safety.