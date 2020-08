Blackhawks' Caggiula Suspended For Game 2 Vs. OilersThe hit occurred in the second period of Chicago's Game 1 victory.

Blackhawks Stanley Cup Winner Brent Sopel Shares Dark Moments Confronting DyslexiaTears streamed down Brent Sopel’s face as he watched himself on screen, summoning the courage to detail the darkest moments of his lifelong struggles with dyslexia.

Javy Báez's Single In 11th Gives Cubs Victory Over PiratesJavier Báez singled through a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning, scoring David Bote from third base and giving the Chicago Cubs a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Chicago Smash Fall Short To New York Empire In World TeamTennis FinalsThe Chicago Smash fell to the New York Empire Sunday in the World TeamTennis Final at The Greenbrier "America's Resort" in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Madrigal Gets 4 First Big League Hits As White Sox Sweep Kansas CityWhite Sox prospect Nick Madrigal had the first four hits of his promising big league career, including two during a seven-run seventh inning, and Chicago beat the Kansas City Royals on Sunday to finish a three-game sweep.

Chatwood Fans 11, Cubs Hit 3 Homers To Beat PiratesTyler Chatwood matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in another terrific performance, and the Chicago Cubs used the long ball to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.