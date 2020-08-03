CHICAGO (CBS)– Police released photos of the vehicle responsible for hitting an 11-year-old girl in Rogers Park on July 15.
According to police, an unknown woman driving a maroon SUV struck an 11-year-old girl as she crossed the street. The incident took place in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road around 8:30 p.m.
Police said SUV fled westbound on Pratt Avenue and is described as a maroon or red, 2004-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV or GMC Yukon SUV with unknown plates.
Police did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.
This is a developing story.