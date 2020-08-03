GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — A sport-utility vehicle crashed through a home in Glenview during the midday hours Monday.
The accident happened in the 2300 block of Violet Street in the north suburb.
The white Nissan SUV slammed through the side wall of the garage at the house, causing quite a bit of damage to the garage and to the vehicle.
Incredibly, the two people inside the SUV were not hurt.
The Glenview Fire Department put up temporary shoring for the garage until a board-up company could put in more stable temporary repairs. The SUV was taken away without incident.
It was not clear what caused the SUV to hit the home.