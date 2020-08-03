GLENCOE, Ill. (CBS) — There was a close call Monday afternoon in the northern suburbs, when a young swimmer was caught in choppy water in Glencoe.
Crews rushed to the private beach and were able to rescue the swimmer in distress.
He was taken to the area hospital.
Several miles to the south at Diversey Harbor on Monday afternoon, Chicago Police and Fire Department dive crews had to give up on a search for a 14-year-old boy who was lost in the water.
The search will be a recovery mission when it resumes.