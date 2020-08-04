DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Coronavirus, COVID-19, District 230, Orland Park, Palos Hills, Remote Learning, Tinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Teachers from three southwest suburbs say until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine, it is not safe for students to return to school.

They are pushing for students to stay home and do all learning online.

The group organized a car caravan through Orland Park, Palos Hills and Tinley Park and circled in front of the administration building.

“We have to take protective measures and the only way to do that is to start school remotely,” Michelle Etchason, District 230 Teachers Union president, said.