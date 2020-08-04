CHICAGO (CBS) — Wisconsin is one of the states on Chicago’s quarantine list.
It means people travelling from that state need to quarantine for 14 days. Still, popular vacation spots such as Lake Geneva are still getting visitors from the Chicago area.
One shopkeeper said her business is down about 20% this summer, while a restaurant owner said he’s fine with a dip in sales as long as people are staying safe.
He said for the most part, everyone is being very respectful about safety, and social distancing.
“Especially when I’m at the register. I talk to people. Most of them are from Illinois, and they come in with a mask,” said George Argiropoulos, owner of Lake-Aire restaurant.
Many in Lake Geneva are staying safe with social distancing, while others admit they’re not concerned about safety practices or contracting the virus.