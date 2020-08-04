TPC Harding Park Profile: Municipal Gem Hosts The PGA ChampionshipWith the 2020 PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, one of the country's best municipal courses, will add another chapter to its storied history.

No Fans In The Stands At This Year's Indianapolis 500It was a flip for Penske, who purchased the iconic speedway in January and has spent every day since upgrading his new showplace to prepare for his favorite race.

Oilers Beat Blackhawks 6-3Edmonton outshot Chicago 35-26, after being outshot 42-29 in the opener.

Abreu, Moncada Homer As White Sox Spoil Brewers' Home OpenerJosé Abreu hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning, Leury García scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and Yoan Moncada added a solo shot in the ninth to lift the Chicago White Sox over Milwaukee in the Brewers' belated home opener Monday night.

Kris Bryant Homers, Alec Mills Shines As Surging Cubs Beat RoyalsKris Bryant homered in his return to the lineup and Alec Mills pitched seven effective innings, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals on Monday night for their fourth consecutive win.

White Sox 'Field Of Dreams' Game In Iowa Postponed Until 2021The game at a newly constructed ballpark on the cornfield adjacent to the site of the 1989 movie had been scheduled for Aug. 13 in Dyersville.