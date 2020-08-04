CHICAGO (CBS)– A vote is expected Tuesday night that will determine if one of Chicago’s largest high schools, Lane Tech College Prep, will keep its controversial symbol and nickname.
A survey launched last month asked Lane Tech students, parents, teachers and alumni for feedback on the symbol, which features a Native American man wearing a feathered headdress.
Lane Tech’s sports teams are referred to as the Indians. The symbol has been part of the north side school’s history for more than 100 years.
There have been pushes in the past to remove the Indian name and a renewed effort, due to protests against systemic racism.
Several older alumni are opposed to the idea, while many current students and recent graduates want the image gone. Both sides have petitions.
Monday night, the local school council is holding a vote during a special forum on whether the Indian name and symbol stays or goes.