Chicago Public Schools Expected To Announce Plan For Only Remote Learning; Chicago Teachers Union Had Called For Possible Strike VoteAn unnamed source confirmed to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov the union plans to convene its House of Delegates next week to discuss a process led by rank and file members to take a strike vote to demand remote learning at CPS in the fall.

3 People Shot On Oak Street Near Magnificent MileUp to three people were shot in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon on Oak Street near the Magnificent Mile.

New York State Passed Legislation To Waive Penalty Weeks For Unemployment Recipients; Lawmaker There Says Illinois Should Do SamePenalty weeks are keeping thousands of laid-off workers from getting their unemployment checks. And meanwhile, as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday, other states have found a way around the problem.

No Bail For Darrell Johnson, Suspect In Murder Of Jamari RicksJanari Ricks' family said they knew Darrell Johnson because he grew up in the area and he had a distinctive limp. Prosecutors said it was actually that old injury from a shooting that gave him away. He's being held with no bond.