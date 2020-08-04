DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon on Oak Street near the Magnificent Mile, police said.

The gunfire happened at 70 E. Oak St., between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue. The scene is near a hair salon and bridal boutique.

Crime scene tape was set up hear near the Esquire Theatre, 58 E. Oak St. The Fig & Olive restaurant, the Charles Ifergan Salon, and retail stores are also nearby.

Police shut down the area as they gathered evidence.

In the view from Chopper 2, paramedics were taking a woman away on a stretcher.

Oak Street Shooting

(Credit: CBS 2)

It was not clear whether she was shot, but she appeared to be conscious.

Witnesses said one of the gunmen ran toward Michigan Avenue.