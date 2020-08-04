CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon on Oak Street near the Magnificent Mile, police said.
The gunfire happened at 70 E. Oak St., between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue. The scene is near a hair salon and bridal boutique.
Three people have been shot on Oak Street between Rush and Michigan. PIO in route. More details to follow.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/YLwiuKuXH4
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 4, 2020
Crime scene tape was set up hear near the Esquire Theatre, 58 E. Oak St. The Fig & Olive restaurant, the Charles Ifergan Salon, and retail stores are also nearby.
Police shut down the area as they gathered evidence.
In the view from Chopper 2, paramedics were taking a woman away on a stretcher.
It was not clear whether she was shot, but she appeared to be conscious.
Witnesses said one of the gunmen ran toward Michigan Avenue.