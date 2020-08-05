CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot Wednesday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of North St. Louis Avenue, police said.
A 75-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition, police said.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the hip and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the left arm and was taken to an unknown hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody Wednesday evening. Area Four detectives were investigating.