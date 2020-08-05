CHICAGO (CBS) — The decision for CPS to go with remote learning this fall doesn’t just affect in class teaching.
Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Janice Jackson said she highly doubts any fall sports will happen.
“It’s safe to say that if we can’t have in-person instruction, it’s highly unlikely we will have in sports in the fall,” Jackson said.
The Illinois High School Association has said fall sports like golf, girls’ tennis, and track were a go even with no school. But for CPS, practices for those sports have already been canceled.
The state already moved football and soccer to the spring.