White Sox GM Rick Hahn Hopes Nick Madrigal Can Be Back By Month's End After InjuryThe White Sox’ Nick Madrigal has a separated left shoulder and is headed to the injured list.

Bears Hold Zoom Meeting With Players' Families As Deadline Approaches For Players To Opt Out Due To PandemicThe Bears are ramping things up at camp, moving toward the first day in pads in just under two weeks.

'Some Players Embrace It, Some Are Still Struggling With It,' Says Nick Faldo On Spectator-Free TournamentsEven without fans on site, the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park will seem much as it otherwise would on TV. In some ways, it will be better.

'Toughest Test These Guys Have Faced So Far,' Says Dottie Pepper On PGA Championship At TPC Harding ParkThe PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park begins an incredible 11-month stretch for the PGA Tour, with career-making possibilities.

Big Ten Football Season Set To Begin On Labor Day WeekendThe Big Ten was the last of the Power Five conferences to announce its schedule as college football navigates how to play games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Balionis On 2020 PGA Championship At TPC Harding Park: 'The Ball Is Not Going To Go As Far As We're Used To Seeing The Last Six Weeks'The CBS Sports golf reporter discusses this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the season, and how the course and weather will challenge players.