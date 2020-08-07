CHICAGO (CBS)– Heat and humidity return this weekend.
Friday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Areas along the lakefront will be in the 70s.
After a cooler than average couple of days we are warming back up to about average or a bit above today. Highs should reach the lower to middle 80s but upper 70s along the lakefront. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/3i6hHoLKA0
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) August 7, 2020
Temperatures climb Saturday to the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the upper 90s by Sunday. The weekend will be mostly dry, but isolated showers are possible Saturday.
Heat and humidity will build back up this weekend with highs near 90°. At or above average at least through next Wednesday. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/MP4VwqgHfK
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) August 7, 2020
There will be a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.