DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Heat and humidity return this weekend.

Friday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Areas along the lakefront will be in the 70s.

Temperatures climb Saturday to the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the upper 90s by Sunday. The weekend will be mostly dry, but isolated showers are possible Saturday.

There will be a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.