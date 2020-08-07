CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois surpassed more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the first time the state has reached that mark in more than two months, as the state’s positive test rate continues to inch upward.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 2,084 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 21 additional deaths. The last time the state reported more than 2,000 new cases was May 24, when IDPH reported 2,508 infections.
The state’s daily case counts have been rising steadily since late June, though not as quickly as the original surge of cases in April and May.
The new cases announced Friday came as IDPH reported 46,869 virus tests in the past 24 hours, for a one-day positive test rate of 4.4%. The seven-day statewide positive test rate for the past week is up to 4.1%, compared to 3.4% two weeks ago, and 2.5% in early July.
As of Thursday night, 1,486 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 333 in intensive care, and 125 on ventilators.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Thursday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.