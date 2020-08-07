CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — The Chicago Cubs’ game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night in St. Louis has been postponed, after another Cardinals player tested positive for COVID-19.
“Following an additional positive test for COVID-19 by a St. Louis Cardinals player, tonight’s scheduled game between the Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium has been postponed to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process,” Major League Baseball said in a statement Friday afternoon.
Official now pic.twitter.com/y0LQixCqSN
— Krista Ruch (@KristaCBS2) August 7, 2020
The Cubs and Cardinals had been scheduled to play at 7:15 p.m.
The Cardinals were still waiting for results of other tests on Thursday to determine if there are any other new cases. A decision on the rest of this weekend’s series in St. Louis is awaiting further test results.
The Cardinals had been forced to suspend their season last week, after 13 positive tests among players and staff. Eight players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina. The outbreak forced the club and its staff members to quarantine in Milwaukee and set the rest of their season into upheaval.
The team was finally cleared to travel back to St. Louis Tuesday, when they returned negative tests for the second straight day. They returned to the field for light workouts Wednesday.
The Cubs remain the only MLB team without a positive case this season, including during summer training camp.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)