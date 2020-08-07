CHICAGO (CBS)– Police in north suburban Glenview are investigating the murder of a 15-year-old boy.
Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Greenwood Road just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found 15-year-old Elias Valdez lying in the grass with a stab wound to his chest.
Police said the teen was rushed to the hospital and died in surgery.
CBS 2 has learned Valdez was a student at Glenbrook South High School. His family said he had just finished his freshman year and had dreams of becoming a barber.
The high school is offering in-person and Zoom counseling to students and staff members Friday.
A gofundme page has also been set up for the boy’s family that has raised more than $17,000.
According to crime date from citydata.com, this is the first murder in Glenview since 2004.