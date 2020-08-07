CHICAGO (CBS) — A family from Salt Lake City, Utah, planned on moving their daughter into a dorm on Loyola University’s campus but found out minutes before boarding the plane that the university canceled on campus living indefinitely.

Sophia Bartlit was ready for her freshman year and was planning on living on campus in the Marquette South Hall.

“My brother dropped us off at the airport, and we said our goodbyes. We got through security and checked all six of our huge bags,” Bartlit said.

As she walked through the airport in Salt Lake City minutes before her flight to Chicago she got an email.

“When we were walking to the gate I got an email saying that Loyola closed the dorms for the fall,” she said.

“It was not an easy decision and is made with great disappointment and sadness,” said Dr. Jo Ann Rooney, president of Loyola University Chicago.

“It’s just something I’ve gotten used to with my senior year being impacted by the virus, and I’ve kind of just expected uncertain times,” Bartlit said.

Students who planned on living on campus need to make new arrangements.

“We weren’t completely surprised,” said Sophia’s father Fred. “These days you have to be ready for change.”

Fred Bartlit also made the trip with the intention of moving Sophia into the dorms

“She’d love to spend time in Chicago,” he said. “She’d love to live on campus, but certainly the dorm living is a big piece of it.”

With online classes and no campus living, Sophia’s time as a Rambler may have been short-lived.

“I think I’m going to defer for a year and feel it out from there,” she said.

“A lot of times life isn’t what happens. It’s what you do with it, and she’s handling it extremely well,” Fred said.

The university says 700 students who planned on living on campus are coming from hot spot areas and would have to begin the year in quarantine and the logistics snd risk involved just wasn’t safe.