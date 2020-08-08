DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was injured when a boat caught fire on a boat ramp Saturday afternoon at Burnham Harbor near Soldier Field.

The boat was still on a trailer behind a pickup truck at the boat launch when it caught fire around 3:15 p.m.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for burns.

Thick black smoke was visible from several blocks away. The fire was extinguished by about 4 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.