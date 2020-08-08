CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was injured when a boat caught fire on a boat ramp Saturday afternoon at Burnham Harbor near Soldier Field.
The boat was still on a trailer behind a pickup truck at the boat launch when it caught fire around 3:15 p.m.
@Segway_Ruins pic.twitter.com/00ezvXSw1G
— Jennifer feliu (@Jenniferfeliu2) August 8, 2020
The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for burns.
Thick black smoke was visible from several blocks away. The fire was extinguished by about 4 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Boat on fire at Burnham Harbor. pic.twitter.com/SxjpzmFG4T
— Jim Williams (@JimWilliamsCBS2) August 8, 2020