DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Indiana, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana state health officials Saturday announced an additional 1,036 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 13 deaths due to the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed cases for the state to 73,287 and the total number of deaths to 2,834.

Another 202 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

As of Saturday nearly 34% of ICU beds and nearly 81% of ventilators were available across the state.

To date, 828,466 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 817,104 on Friday.