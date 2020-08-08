Entire Cubs-Cardinals Series Postponed After More Positive Tests For St. LouisThe Chicago Cubs' game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night in St. Louis has been postponed, after another Cardinals player tested positive for COVID-19.

White Sox Fall To Brewers As Series Is SplitChristian Yelich hit his first career inside-the-park homer and walked four times, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Cubs Win-Streak Over As They Get Clobbered By RoyalsThe Kansas City Royals stopped a six-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.

'After I Found Out I Was Having A Girl, It Was Even More Motivation To Come Back And Play': Michelle Wie West Joins 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Ahead Of PGA ChampionshipThe five-time LPGA Tour winner discusses her journey to motherhood, transition to broadcasting and the desire to come back and play this Saturday on We Need To Talk on CBS.

Toews' 2nd Goal Breaks Late Tie, Blackhawks Beat OilersThe Chicago Blackhawks had a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their qualifying round series Wednesday night.

Yu Darvish Pitches Cubs Past Royals For Sixth Straight WinYu Darvish pitched seven sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.