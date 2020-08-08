CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana state health officials Saturday announced an additional 1,036 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 13 deaths due to the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed cases for the state to 73,287 and the total number of deaths to 2,834.
Another 202 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 73,287
🔹 Total deaths: 2,834
🔹 Tests reported to ISDH: 828,466
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/qrrlg6VOGQ
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) August 8, 2020
As of Saturday nearly 34% of ICU beds and nearly 81% of ventilators were available across the state.
To date, 828,466 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 817,104 on Friday.