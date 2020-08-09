CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 32 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday afternoon, and three of them had been killed.

In one of the incidents, one man was killed and two were injured in a shooting in Englewood early Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, three men got into a quarrel, and then shots were fired at 64th and Throop streets, according to Chicago police.

A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at St. Bernard Hospital after the shooting, while a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man each self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The younger man was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, while the older man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the groin and leg.

It was unclear if the men were fighting with each other or someone else. Witnesses at the scene were not cooperative with police.

A man was also shot and killed at 2:18 a.m. Saturday in the Hanson Park neighborhood. The man was found lying on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Parkside Avenue with gunshot wounds to his head and lower backside, police said.

The 20-year-old man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Further details were not available, as police said they had no witnesses.

At 2:59 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and killed in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 6700 block of South Maplewood Avenue and found the 31-year-old man unresponsive on a porch with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Police also had no witnesses in that incident and had no further details.

Two minors have also been among the victims of gun violence in Chicago this weekend. Both have survived.

At 4:28 a.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy walked into Roseland Community Hospital after being shot in the shoulder, Police reported the address of occurrence as the 11500 block of South Yale Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, but said the boy was uncooperative with police about the circumstances and the specific location where he was shot.

He was transferred to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital and was in fair condition, police said.

At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the face near Englewood’s Periwinkle Playlot Park near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The bullet grazed the girl’s face around 12:45 a.m. when a nearby group of men got into a fight in the 100 block of West 66th Street, and someone started shooting.

Her family drove her to St. Bernard Hospital, and police said she was in fair condition. Police do not believe the girl was the intended target and are still looking for the shooter.

There were also two shootings Saturday night within several blocks of each other in Rogers Park. In the first, a 21-year-old man was in an alley behind the 2000 block of West Chase Avenue around 7:36 p.m., when another man got out of a tan Toyota Camry and fired several shots, striking the victim in the back, police said.

The victim ran to the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue a short distance away, where he was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition, police said.

In the second Rogers Park incident at 10:37 p.m., a 39-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 6700 block of North Hermitage Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to St. Francis in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left foot, police said.