By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, rain, Sunday forecast, thunderstorms, Weekend Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will be a hot and humid day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms are possible later in the day.

Thunderstorms are more likely Sunday night and Monday with the passage of a cold front Monday late in the day. Monday’s high will also be near 90 degrees.

Temperatures will be more tolerable Tuesday and beyond.

Forecast: 
Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm chance possible late in the day. High 90
Sunday night: Scattered thunderstorms. 72
Monday: Afternoon scattered thunderstorms, partly sunny. High 89.