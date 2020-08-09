CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will be a hot and humid day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms are possible later in the day.
Thunderstorms are more likely Sunday night and Monday with the passage of a cold front Monday late in the day. Monday’s high will also be near 90 degrees.
Temperatures will be more tolerable Tuesday and beyond.
Forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm chance possible late in the day. High 90
Sunday night: Scattered thunderstorms. 72
Monday: Afternoon scattered thunderstorms, partly sunny. High 89.